Farm bill will shift from animal production

Farmers are the heart of the nation, and they should be able to grow nutritious foods that allow us to lead healthy lives, in a way that safeguards the environment, treats animals with respect, and secures a bright future for children. Unfortunately, due to the influence of multinational corporations, the government has implemented a system of incentives that leaves farmers with one of two options: lose their farms or produce animal feed for factory farms. In 2019, 30% of federal farm support dollars went to industrial meat, poultry, eggs and animal feed, while only 4% of federal farm support dollars went to farmers producing fruits and vegetables. That just doesn’t make sense, especially economic sense.

If we shift farms toward the production of nutritious food and away from animal feed for factory farms, we can put profits back in the pockets of family farmers, ensure that animals are treated more humanely, and revitalize America’s heartland.

This transition toward a more sustainable and higher-welfare system of farming was the main focus of the Food, Not Feed Summit, an event that welcomed a coalition of farmers and health, environmental, labor and animal advocates. Together, these stakeholders discussed solutions to America’s industrial agriculture problem.

It’s not too late to fix America’s agricultural system. We must ensure family farms survive and thrive, our neighbors and communities are well-nourished, and animals are not forced to suffer.

With the 2023 farm bill up for renewal this year, I strongly urge my legislators, Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, to pass this farm bill for the benefit of American farmers and American consumers.

Julie Senack

Linwood