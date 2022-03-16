Voice of the People, March 16, 2022

Only people can fix world’s many problems

The country has been divided by corrupt politicians, corporations, financial institutions and the arms of main street media and the rich elitists who govern us using fear tactics to weaken and control us. They give hard-earned tax dollars to other countries as inflation soars and abuse of constitutional rights. Now we are faced with the possibility of a world war. Like it or not.

As we watch China eventually go after Taiwan, Russia destroying the Ukraine (horrible and sickening invasion), Iran is surely plotting to recover the Middle East (possibly using nuclear weapons), China has an economic stronghold on the entire continent of South America, Canada has a crazy, insane, unstable leader, and our government still allows unvaccinated illegals to cross onto American soil. Something’s wrong people. America’s in trouble.

All the American political leaders since Roosevelt did nothing to really safeguard America.

Recently, they didn’t even protect us from the fallacy and dishonesty of the election process and the voting polls. All they did was take bribes, grant entitlements, make generous loans to and concessions for those countries that have us in their sights, hate America, and have us over an economic barrel.

People who don’t think America’s on the target list of countries abroad and can’t realize that America is the laughing stock of the world better prepare to head for the hills or a nice basement, pitch a tent, and watch the sky as it gets colorfully blanketed by radiation. Then look in a mirror (if they can find one) and remember how they voted.

People have freedom of choice to agree or disagree with these thoughts, something government and legislators are slowly eroding from their lives — including freedom of speech and maybe eventually of thoughts. Like it or not.

Beth Jorden

Marmora