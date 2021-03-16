Voice of the People, March 16, 2021

Democrats attack Florida for what has proven sane management of the virus from China, while they invite thousands of untested, potentially infected illegal immigrants to flood the country and get many unearned benefits. They’re demonstrating that they can do anything they want to us, and Americans are powerless.

Democrats make clear that if people try America First again, they can and will slap them down. Disagreement is stamped out. Giving up our rights and trusting leftist politicians and their complicit media are disastrous to the republic.

Democrats and media hyped Andrew Cuomo as a COVID-management genius. His actions contributed to the deaths of nursing-home seniors. He had other facilities available for virus patients. People supported many leaders like Cuomo, the nation is paying for their partisan ignorance.

People who accept the Biden administration are delusional. I personally know Democrats who stated they would “never take a vaccine” if Trump said it was effective. I doubt they’ll adopt that attitude now. They’re helping clog the vaccine queue.

At least 74 million people saw the reality. The election was not about Donald Trump. We knew him too. It was about America. We will not forgive or forget Democrats’ blind ignorance and betrayal of America’s well-being.