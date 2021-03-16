Voice of the People, March 16, 2021

Unions keep school shut
I taught with many good teachers. We had excellent administrators and school board members. In the past, I reluctantly joined unions for teachers.
There are two teacher unions, AFT and NEA, which under-serve children and teachers. These unions donate mostly to the Democratic Party, unknown by many of their members. While private and Catholic schools are open, many public schools are not.
Why you may ask? The unions have power over the Democratic Party, which puts President Biden in an arduous situation, the proverbial a rock and a hard place.
The money should follow the student or parent, not a zip code. Parents are waking up. Open the public schools, or pull a President Reagan who fired striking air controllers. There are plenty of teachers willing have their jobs.
Rosemary Biggio
Williamstown
Partisan animosity harmful
In my opinion, too many Democrats are willing to sacrifice America and Americans just to show they can. Everything I see supports this — from an unfair election, to ignoring Antifa/ BLM riots, to another impeachment, to disallowing free speech, to stopping oil and gas pipelines and costing thousands of jobs, to banning school choice, to changing American history, to promoting in-your-face racial tensions, to proposing to ban travel within U.S. borders.
Democrats attack Florida for what has proven sane management of the virus from China, while they invite thousands of untested, potentially infected illegal immigrants to flood the country and get many unearned benefits. They’re demonstrating that they can do anything they want to us, and Americans are powerless.
Democrats make clear that if people try America First again, they can and will slap them down. Disagreement is stamped out. Giving up our rights and trusting leftist politicians and their complicit media are disastrous to the republic.
Democrats and media hyped Andrew Cuomo as a COVID-management genius. His actions contributed to the deaths of nursing-home seniors. He had other facilities available for virus patients. People supported many leaders like Cuomo, the nation is paying for their partisan ignorance.
People who accept the Biden administration are delusional. I personally know Democrats who stated they would “never take a vaccine” if Trump said it was effective. I doubt they’ll adopt that attitude now. They’re helping clog the vaccine queue.
At least 74 million people saw the reality. The election was not about Donald Trump. We knew him too. It was about America. We will not forgive or forget Democrats’ blind ignorance and betrayal of America’s well-being.
Robert S. Viola