Children need protection under UN convention

One of the basic rights of a child is to be protected from abuse, neglect and maltreatment. However, in a patriarchal and sexist world amongst some policymakers and governmental officials who seem to lack compassion, children may sometimes be an afterthought.

If we globally decide to fully invest adequately on an annual basis developing policies by government officials, maybe, the world would be closer to eradicating violence against children in the 21st century. However, the United States has not ratified the treaty regarding the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Violence against children can be perpetrated by parents, caregivers, peers or strangers. Throughout the world it is estimated by some that up to 1 billion children aged 2 to 17 have been victims of physical, sexual, psychological violence or neglect in the past year. These forms of violence against children can take place in the home, school, online and other settings. If ongoing violence against children continues, it can impact their lifelong health and well-being and negatively affect families and communities.

Sexual violence against children includes non-consensual or sexual contact such as voyeurism, sexual harassment and human trafficking. Research shows exposure to violence at a young age can impair brain development and damage other parts of the nervous system, as well as effects on endocrine, circulatory, musculoskeletal, reproductive, respiratory and immune systems that can last lifelong.

Violence against children also affects their cognitive development and results in educational and vocational underachievement. Therefore, psycho-social, medical and legal support are significant in supporting children at risk. Especially, if the root cause of violence against children is dealt with honestly, along with the availability of free global mental health services.

It’s time for the UN Convention on Rights of the Child policymakers to meet more often to see what strategies are working and create new preventive proactive approaches. And possibly bring other stakeholders to the table, because the world can’t afford to allow violence against children to be the norm.

Valeria Marcus

Atlantic City