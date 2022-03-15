Voice of the People, March 15, 2022

Surfer column swell

Regarding the recent sports column by David Weinberg, “Ocean City surfer Rob Kelly numb to winter’s chill”:

I loved this article about Kelly. It was informative and well-written. Kelly is an extraordinary person and he is helping a charity while he does what he enjoys, which is surfing.

During the 1960s and 1970s, us local surfers in Wildwood and Cape May surfed year-round so I know how much Kelly and his friends connect to the waves and a healthy sport. I have authored five books, so I know how writers enjoy getting feedback on their writings.

Bill Flynn

Wildwood

Grant US citizenship to Zelensky and family

The inspiring courage of Ukraine President Zelensky is exceptional in the face of the Russian onslaught. Perhaps the U.S. Congress should consider making him and his family members honorary U.S. citizens. Perhaps his decisiveness and courage would be an example many of our current feckless and indecisive politicians in Washington might choose to emulate.

J. Roy Oliver

Dorchester, Maurice River Township