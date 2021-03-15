Voice of the People, March 15, 2021

Reduce population growth

It is unrestricted reproduction of ourselves that has resulted in the great harm befalling Earth and which will, in the future if self-multiplication is not reduced to replacement, result in the hunger driven on every continent to seize food wherever it is found.

After the onset of the modern age with machinery lessening labor and medicine extending life, the need for large families disappeared. This change allowed humanitarians to hope humans would be more inclined to help free others from misery and less inclined to reproduce themselves. Their hope came not to be.

For decades scientists have pleaded for humans to practice reproductive restraint, but their effort has produced a nil effect on behavior, primarily for three reasons. One, those capable of widely circulating the pleas declined to do so. Two, humans throughout history have been conditioned by messages portraying abundant reproduction as noble, fulfilling, praiseworthy and good. Today these messages appearing in film and print are reinforced by overly positive depictions of pregnancy and birth announcements. Rarely is such a heart warming display of approval accorded those who share an intent to contribute to the elimination of the world’s suffering rather add to the world’s numbers.