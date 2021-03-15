Voice of the People, March 15, 2021

Reduce population growth
It is unrestricted reproduction of ourselves that has resulted in the great harm befalling Earth and which will, in the future if self-multiplication is not reduced to replacement, result in the hunger driven on every continent to seize food wherever it is found.
After the onset of the modern age with machinery lessening labor and medicine extending life, the need for large families disappeared. This change allowed humanitarians to hope humans would be more inclined to help free others from misery and less inclined to reproduce themselves. Their hope came not to be.
For decades scientists have pleaded for humans to practice reproductive restraint, but their effort has produced a nil effect on behavior, primarily for three reasons. One, those capable of widely circulating the pleas declined to do so. Two, humans throughout history have been conditioned by messages portraying abundant reproduction as noble, fulfilling, praiseworthy and good. Today these messages appearing in film and print are reinforced by overly positive depictions of pregnancy and birth announcements. Rarely is such a heart warming display of approval accorded those who share an intent to contribute to the elimination of the world’s suffering rather add to the world’s numbers.
Three, government policies appear more focused on mini matters of Earth saving than major, such as pressuring shoppers to switch to reusable bags. But it is not even suggested to adults that they confine their family size to no more than two children.
Governments still provide more tax breaks for having more offspring.
Ray Lewis
Corbin City
Subsidize $15 wage
Progressives should wake up. Minimum wage legislation can’t pass through reconciliation or otherwise. All Republicans are opposed to it. Sen. Joe Manchin is opposed to it. A 51 vote majority cannot be attained unless every Democrat is for it.
Hence, think outside the box. Surely, large corporations are rolling in the bucks, able to pay all of their employees at least $15 an hour. However, small businesses, barely getting by, will have a tough time paying all workers minimum wage, likely laying a few off if it is mandated.
Why not subsidize the difference between current salaries and a minimum wage, paying employers enough from federal government coffers to cover the difference if such a reimbursement can be justified through a credible detailed voucher attesting to their financial status?
Perhaps Manchin as well as any other Democratic holdouts could be persuaded to go along with this proposal.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township