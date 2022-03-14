Voice of the People, March 14, 2022

Political activists should

address common crisesPolitical activism can be used to change or manipulate people’s voting choices.

Amy Kennedy is again using the Kennedy name to grab the spotlight to support her politically active dreams by endorsing Tim Alexander as a contender for Congress. Alexander many very well be qualified, as stated, “to create robust mental health support networks and improve how our emergency services interact with those in crisis.”

His ambition is certainly needed because there are many forms of crises that affect taxpayers’ lives, such as enforcing driving laws to make roads safer; how to park vehicles correctly on residential streets; lowering property taxes; monitoring school board meetings; veracity of textbooks used in the classroom (at taxpayer’s expense); appropriate assembly of recycled materials as stated by the ACUA; enforcing proper N.J. land use laws to provide residents the right to live in peaceful repose in their homes without the nuisance from outside neighboring music, TV noise and offensive, unnecessary lighting; stop the loud car muffler noises and the use of neighborhood streets by kids riding electric skateboards, scooters, go-carts and bicycles, and cars that use streets as speedways.

Let’s make all the 2nd NJ District safe and appealing by learning to use courtesy and respect for residents’ rights as stated by N.J. land-use laws.

Vince Mazzeo and Caren Fitzpatrick just had to grab the opportunity to bask in the limelight and give their two-cents worth of support to Alexander. So here we go again with the same old politicians bonding and influencing the voters with the same old mindsets and selfish ambitions that are characterized by and boiled down to this: Politicians need to listen to and understand what people need, not what the politicians want as delivered to the people by political activism.

Sharon Myers

Vineland