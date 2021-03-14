Voice of the People, March 14, 2021

Respectfully, the magic of Trump Plaza had less to do with Donald Trump and was more centered around the Trump Plaza team who created exceptional customer experiences while building lifelong relationships with fellow co-workers. Owners create economic opportunities and employees create the success of a company.

The special memories and meaningful relationships that Trump Plaza forged will be cherished and appreciated by many for years to come. I was extremely fortunate to be associated with so many interesting and dedicated employees during my tenure at this memorable casino property.

My hope is that the legacy of Trump Plaza will be remembered for those amazing people and a new era of development will continue in the same rich tradition.

Craig Keyser

Avalon

Brown served public

Chris Brown’s decision not to seek re-election for the state Senate will leave big shoes to fill for Atlantic County. Brown is the type of leader whom we all should hope for to represent us, but seldom get.