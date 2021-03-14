Voice of the People, March 14, 2021

Pipeline better for oil
Instead of 830,000 barrels of oil flowing harmlessly through the Keystone Pipeline, they now must use 4,400 semi-trucks and 1,300 train cars every day to move the oil.
Still think it was about the environment?
James McCusker
Somers Point
Plaza leaders left legacy
As I watched the implosion of the former Trump Plaza, I had many emotions about the end of this once exceptional property. Understandably, much of the national media coverage regarding the demolition of the property centered around former President Trump and his prior ownership of the tower. But that is not the real story for those who know the true intrigue of Trump Plaza.
Like many former Harrah’s at Trump Plaza employees, I opened the property in May 1984. In 1986, the property changed ownership to Donald Trump and a talented leadership team was formed, anchored by executives Stephen Hyde, Mark Etess and Jon Benanav, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in October 1989.
The success of Trump Plaza was due in large part to exemplary vision, marketing savvy and operational expertise by these and other leaders, as well the hundreds of talented employees who contributed to the tremendous achievements and iconic events for which Trump Plaza became known. Trump Plaza was an early pioneer in casino industry mega-events, which have become a national standard. This property launched the careers of many future property presidents, chief operating officers and CEOs.
Respectfully, the magic of Trump Plaza had less to do with Donald Trump and was more centered around the Trump Plaza team who created exceptional customer experiences while building lifelong relationships with fellow co-workers. Owners create economic opportunities and employees create the success of a company.
The special memories and meaningful relationships that Trump Plaza forged will be cherished and appreciated by many for years to come. I was extremely fortunate to be associated with so many interesting and dedicated employees during my tenure at this memorable casino property.
My hope is that the legacy of Trump Plaza will be remembered for those amazing people and a new era of development will continue in the same rich tradition.
Craig Keyser
Avalon
Brown served public
Chris Brown’s decision not to seek re-election for the state Senate will leave big shoes to fill for Atlantic County. Brown is the type of leader whom we all should hope for to represent us, but seldom get.
He has served his district honorably, consistently doing what he thinks is right, rather than what may be politically expedient. Never one to call attention to himself, Brown quietly goes about the business of serving his constituents in a thoughtful and intelligent way. And he is unfailingly respectful and courteous in his dealings with everyone whom he comes in contact with.
In a world in which we seem increasingly forced to choose between the lesser of two evils at the ballot box, Brown represented a welcome change as someone who I would enthusiastically support. Whoever succeeds him would do well to emulate his approach to public service.
I wish him much success and happiness in his next chapter.
Rodger Gottlieb
Galloway Township