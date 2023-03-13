NAACP advocates for rights of all

“Writing against Hate, Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia” was the theme for the Atlantic City NAACP 2023 MLK events and our theme for the year. We have expanded upon a relationship with Congregation Beth Israel, the ADL, Jewish Federation and various leaders in our area Jewish community. The NAACP refuses to be silent or fearful about the troubling rise in antisemitic violence, rhetoric and statements, even by elected officials or celebrities.

The fight against antisemitism is a fight we must all join in.

Even during last month’s celebration of African-American history and contributions, we witnessed inhuman violence against persons of color, by officers of the law. America can never reach the promise of our country until every person is treated with dignity, respect and equity by law enforcement.

The community of Muslims, especially our sisters and brothers from outside of our borders, have felt the intense flames of Islamophobia, sometimes encouraged by our president.

As the NAACP celebrates its founding in 1909, we see clearly our challenge to continue to speak out, stand up and advocate for “the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”

Kaleem Shabazz

Atlantic City

Minimum 3 nights for online rentals

Atlantic City should follow the footsteps of Ventnor and Margate regarding short term rentals. I live in Bungalow Park and have several Airbnb’s a stone’s throw from my home. The issue here is these properties are being rented on a daily basis like a hotel or motel room.

The house next door to my home is rented maybe two or three times a week by different clients one night at a time and it’s not even summer . If we are going to have all these rentals, they should have a minimum 3 night stay just like the downbeach communities are considering. My home not a rental property.

City Council should be addressing this ASAP. Properties around here are being bought up by LLCs to be used as rentals.

Rocco Pepino

Atlantic City