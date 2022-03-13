Voice of the People, March 13, 2022

The innocent afflicted, killed, the world over

The world is a less friendly place than years ago. The innocent and those who defend the innocent are accused, pushed down and just plain canceled out.

However, was it ever really friendly? St. John the Baptist was beheaded for speaking the truth to Herod about marrying his brother’s wife while his brother was still living. Martin Luther King was assassinated for standing up for African-American people as he sought peace. Thousands of Chinese martyrs have been mutilated in re-education camps for being Christians. Muslim Uyghurs are compelled to forced labor, Catholic priests and ministers are taken away never to be seen again. All the while, the NBA, U.S. politicians and many CEOs of American companies applaud China as they take China’s money.

Do we really want to go down this road anymore? Do we really know how much Jesus suffered on the cross for us? Could anyone experience that incredible pain and say, “Father forgive them for they know not what they do”?

Will more people step up as precious babies are mutilated at abortion clinics? Can we realize what precious children with Down syndrome feel as their dignity is taken away, as their love for their parents may never be recognized? Will those who cannot speak find goodness and be allowed to be born? Will young people realize their infinite value instead of only knowing it could have been them? Will there be a time when all of us realize our true dignity in God? Jesus respects our dignity so much he allowed people to kill him. His love is love itself.

People should stand at the foot of the cross where healing begins. Infinite dignity awaits.

Jacqueline Long

Galloway Township

Lockdown analysis done by economists

Regarding the recent commentary, “Lockdowns ruined lives, didn’t work”:

The column by Nolan Finley of The Detroit News reports an analysis by Johns Hopkins University claiming that Covid lockdowns had no noticeable effect on mortality rates. “These are scientists speaking,” Finley says. First of all, three economists, not medical scientists, produced the study, and only one of them was affiliated with Johns Hopkins. So this was not an analysis by Johns Hopkins University.

The vice dean of Johns Hopkins School of Public Health has said about the study that “serious questions have been raised about its methodology.”

Ron Gaskill

Northfield