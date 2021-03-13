Voice of the People, March 13, 2021

Victim ignored, arrested
Regarding the recent story, “Therapist from Somers Point sentenced after paying ‘enforcer’ to assault her ex-boyfriend”:
I had to sardonically laugh when I read this story. Her attorney said the FBI was “too busy” to act on the woman’s complaints for years, but not too busy to jump on her when she wanted her abusive ex-boyfriend beaten up.
Way to go, FBI. Good work. I guess I’m next for writing this.
Jeff McLaughlin
Absecon
Beware of baseball cards
Regarding the recent story, “Baseball cards are booming during the pandemic, with long lines, short supplies and million-dollar sales”:
Talk about fake news!
Don’t bet your life savings. Look up the Ken Griffey rookie card exposé. Jail time for some executives. See the Netflix movie, “Jack Of All Trades.”
Jack Riehl
Cape May
Too many party sheep
Regarding the recent Associated Press article, “Will voters remember? Cruz trip tests durability of scandal”:
The answer to the AP’s question about Ted Cruz’ trip to Cancun is simply that it doesn’t matter. There are far too many sheep who will vote party line despite antics like this from Cruz and other politicians. Periodic survey data on party affiliation from Gallup shows a slight uptick in independent voters since 2014 and an even greater increase since last year. Let’s hope the trend continues.
Bill Feuerstein
Absecon
Propaganda from media
I read print media, but only letters and the obituaries. The rest of print I consider hate-filled socialist propaganda from the Associated Press, although a few local journalists do report objectively.
As a former journalist, my assessment is made from experience. The AP uses hate-filled buzz words to sway readers they feel are far below them intellectually.
A prime source of amusement from the print media are the letters, mine included. Many letters are from seminar writers who pose themselves as the exact opposite of what they really are. They also consider themselves clever and smarter than the readers. One outstanding letter castigated Congressman Jeff Van Drew for his attire.
Russia, Russia, Russia screams print media, which is ludicrous. Russia is as much a threat to the U.S. as Bermuda. The two real threats are China, which is eating America bit by bit, and the far-left, biased, propaganda-spewing media. This is even sinking into the brain of the 46th president.
I think the far-left biased media employs socialist propaganda learned from their socialist/communist professors in journalism school. This is a cancer that spreads with every graduating class, paid for by their doltish parents. Professors have thrown teaching out the window and replaced it with proselytizing their socialist ideology. America now gets a slew of indoctrinated candidates. Sad but true.
Ron Hill
Egg Harbor City