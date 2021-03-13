Voice of the People, March 13, 2021

The answer to the AP’s question about Ted Cruz’ trip to Cancun is simply that it doesn’t matter. There are far too many sheep who will vote party line despite antics like this from Cruz and other politicians. Periodic survey data on party affiliation from Gallup shows a slight uptick in independent voters since 2014 and an even greater increase since last year. Let’s hope the trend continues.

Bill Feuerstein

Absecon

Propaganda from media

I read print media, but only letters and the obituaries. The rest of print I consider hate-filled socialist propaganda from the Associated Press, although a few local journalists do report objectively.

As a former journalist, my assessment is made from experience. The AP uses hate-filled buzz words to sway readers they feel are far below them intellectually.

A prime source of amusement from the print media are the letters, mine included. Many letters are from seminar writers who pose themselves as the exact opposite of what they really are. They also consider themselves clever and smarter than the readers. One outstanding letter castigated Congressman Jeff Van Drew for his attire.