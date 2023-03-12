Every school should teach critical thinking

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Seeing reality despite misinformation is everyone’s job”:

I discovered several years ago a book by Kevin deLaplante, “The Critical Thinker.” No need to create a new curriculum; it already exists.

In fact the pillars of critical thinking, logic, rhetoric and argumentation were taught for thousands of years since the ancient Greeks. Should be required in every school curriculum.

Steven Ciarrochi

Brigantine

Worker got a share of O.C. lumber yard

Regarding the recent story, “Big changes in the works for longtime Ocean City building supply store”:

There’s more background on the true start of Shoemaker Lumber. It was purchased and had equal shares. My father, Donald R. Tarves Sr., and Fred Tarves were brothers, and Al Neill worked within the business since the beginning. My dad, Donald, decided that Al Neill deserved part and my Dad gave him 1% of his shares.

Gwen Tarves

West Milton, Ohio

Belated US hearings on offshore wind

Recently Congressman Jeff Van Drew released his announcement of a congressional hearing on offshore wind projects. He has indicated that as vice chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee he will introduce legislation that will place a moratorium on all current projects and possibly prohibit future projects.

To that I say, thanks for finally catching up with this. How hard was it for him to get off the back bench. I was concerned that he might continue to only react to what’s happening around him.

Fran Worrell

Ocean City