Voice of the People, March 12, 2022

Officials out of touch with economic struggle

The price of chocolate syrup doubles. On a restricted budget due to inflation, consumers need to cut back. So they stop buying chocolate syrup. The chocolate syrup manufacturer feels the pinch and needs to cut costs to stay afloat. As a result, workers get laid off.

Without a job, these workers are economically stressed, with a significant reduction in their disposable income and buying power. With a lesser capacity to buy, manufacturers of other products begin to feel the pinch. And the cycle continues until virtually every household and every sector of the economy is impacted.

As people struggle to make ends meet, government officials embellish themselves in the lap of luxury. Simply put, they seem to have no clue. President Biden himself recently acknowledged that he heard about the rising price of coffee from a family friend during a morning breakfast.

Nice to have a leader who is so in tune with the state of America today. If not for the teleprompter, he would be at a total loss for words.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township

Not taking chances with Donald Trump

When I was asked if I would vote for Trump, I answered no. Would I appoint him to be the executor of my estate? No. Would I give him my ATM pin or SS numbers? No. Would I allow him to babysit my 15-year-old daughter? No.

Michael Santambrogio

Egg Harbor Township

Duping voters leads to insane government

I am sad to say that if the 2020 election was actually fair and legitimate, that would mean we actually were stupid enough to be duped by the largest collection of political misfits ever collected under one political party banner. As I see it, that would make the voting public the greater fools. As a nation we seem to be poorly educated and ill-informed and lacking in curiosity as to how in the world America winds up with a cuckoo’s nest government. We are on a collision course with socialism.

Stephen Kruger

Brigantine

Photo of candidate shouldn’t be published

Regarding the recent photo of Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith announcing his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the Third Congressional District:

The photo of this convicted driving-while-intoxicated killer who is seeking to run for Congress (for the GOP no less) denigrates the memory of Kevin Ade and must further torment his family. His candidacy should have been announced without a photo of him.

Steve Fortis

Galloway Township