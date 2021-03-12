Voice of the People, March 12, 2021

Move on from Trump

As a lifelong conservative I have grown nauseous from the lingering cult of Donald Trump in the party since the 2020 election. I put up with Trump’s boorish and immoral personal behavior as he enacted conservative policies. He solidified his base by being the bully that would fight dirty. The party spent years taking it on the chin for refusing to conform with the progressive narrative, resulting in unjustified personal attacks, calling us anti-science, bigots, racists, misogynists or worse. I can see why many gave up, and gave in to negative impulses, embracing someone who had no problem slinging mud.

But behind the bravado, does any critical-thinking conservative really believe Trump truly championed their ideals because they were his ideals, or held convictions for the policies conservatives elected him to carry out? He is known to have financially supported many Democratic candidates in the past. I think the only thing Trump cares about is his ego. He is not a captain of industry, but someone with inherited wealth, with a trail of bankrupted businesses, a carnival-barker well suited for capitalizing on America’s celebrity obsessed culture.