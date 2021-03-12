Voice of the People, March 12, 2021

Move on from Trump
As a lifelong conservative I have grown nauseous from the lingering cult of Donald Trump in the party since the 2020 election. I put up with Trump’s boorish and immoral personal behavior as he enacted conservative policies. He solidified his base by being the bully that would fight dirty. The party spent years taking it on the chin for refusing to conform with the progressive narrative, resulting in unjustified personal attacks, calling us anti-science, bigots, racists, misogynists or worse. I can see why many gave up, and gave in to negative impulses, embracing someone who had no problem slinging mud.
But behind the bravado, does any critical-thinking conservative really believe Trump truly championed their ideals because they were his ideals, or held convictions for the policies conservatives elected him to carry out? He is known to have financially supported many Democratic candidates in the past. I think the only thing Trump cares about is his ego. He is not a captain of industry, but someone with inherited wealth, with a trail of bankrupted businesses, a carnival-barker well suited for capitalizing on America’s celebrity obsessed culture.
Republicans have long called themselves the party of President Reagan. Reagan always carried a copy of C.S. Lewis’ “Mere Christianity.” His Christian faith, morals and convictions were obvious. How do we reconcile that with Trump, whose treatment of women is disgusting, who debates with insults rather than reason, and chooses self-adulation over humble service?
Trump lost the election. He and his most ardent supporters cried foul. The courts heard their claims and dismissed the cases. Trump continued to refuse to acknowledge reality, to perpetuate conspiracies. He most certainly should be held accountable. If conservatives wanted Democratic officials to be held accountable for encouraging riots over the summer of 2020, they should be consistent and hold their own side accountable as well. It is time to move on, to return to diplomacy instead of debauchery. If we want to claim the moral high ground, we must support leaders who truly live it.
Greg Seher
Absecon
Now beyond ‘1984’
If George Orwell were alive today, he would not believe just how far short his imagination fell of 2021’s reality.
Today’s political climate is far beyond the wildest imagination of the extremely literate Orwell, as today we have a Congress that thinks and acts as if they were drunks in a St. Paddy’s Day parade. Between the thought police and two-way television on your bed post, he actually falls way short of reality. I did enjoy the book, but not the reality of the day.
Stephen Kruger
Brigantine
Trump’s deeds sweet
Regarding the recent letter, “Election skeptics conned”:
This letter belittling those of us who doubted the presidential election results prompts me to respond. Courts dismissed about 50 lawsuits filed on President Trump’s behalf, without judging the validity of the evidence presented. Independent experts, governors and state election officials from both parties say there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell and other attorneys had amassed evidence of many incidents suggesting fraud.
I would like to mention some of Trump’s accomplishments in spite of the alleged “stench of Donald Trump’s presidency.” Rebuilding the military, destruction of the ISIS caliphate, three nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, wages going up, record low unemployment for African Americans and Hispanic Americans, reforming the VA and thus saving numerous lives of veterans, building a wall to protect the southern U.S. border, opportunity zones in cities, supporting the right to try experimental medicines in life-threatening situations, keeping us out of endless foreign wars, protection of the unborn and religious liberty, jobs coming back to America, energy independence. We don’t have a “stench” here but a sweet aroma.
Robert H. Barron
Petersburg