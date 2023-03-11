Bullying law changes may face opposition

The suicide of Adriana Kuch, 14, of Bayville after being bullied while attending Central Regional High School is a national story. New Jersey bullying laws, thought already to be the strictest in the nation, may be changed to further reduce bullying in schools. That would be great.

In 2017, Mallory Rose Grossman, 12, committed suicide after being bullied in Copeland Middle School in Rockaway Township. Parents Diane and Seth Grossman formed “Mallory’s Army” to try to change the New Jersey bullying laws.

Many changes were considered since Mallory’s death. In January 2022, Mallory’s Army began putting incredible pressure on New Jersey legislators to “change” the New Jersey bullying laws, and Gov. Murphy signed into law certain changes to the New Jersey bullying law.

Compare these new “changes” to the extensive changes over time that were suggested by many, and take a look at what entities lobbied against the proposed changes that never were passed.

Certainly, after the Kuch suicide in Bayville, people think there will be swift legislative action to update the N.J. laws, and I read promises that are being made to accomplish that. I hope that can happen.

But it was 4 years and 7 months after Mallory’s Army started and made a continuous giant effort to change the bullying laws that a small part of what a lot of people wanted to change was actually passed, by our N.J. Assembly and Senate and signed by Murphy.

Take a look at exactly which N.J. entities lobbied continuously since 2017 against certain proposed changes in bullying laws, and speak to them, and try to persuade those entities that their opposition to needed changes now should be seriously reevaluated.

Otherwise, swift and needed changes to anti-bullying laws since Kuch’s tragic death will once again possibly take many years to accomplish.

Do not let the dirty details of the typical behind the scenes lobbying in this very, very political state once again be effective.

David F. Lipton

Toms River