Voice of the People, March 11, 2022

A.C. crackdown needed on unsafe jitney drivers

The Atlantic City Police Department and the Atlantic City Jitney Association need to act and hold drivers accountable for highly unsafe practices.

As a local resident and frequent rider, I can attest that most jitney operators are competent professionals who care about safety as well as service. Unfortunately, there are a few who show deliberate indifference and are in clear violation. For example, ignoring the maximum capacity of 13 passengers and allowing six or seven people to stand while careening down Pacific Avenue at twice the legal speed limit, not allowing the elderly with limited mobility to find a seat before taking off again, and finally, rolling down the window and lighting a cigarette.

The jitneys are an integral part of the city and an absolute asset, but the willfully reckless habits of a few are putting people at risk, and the drivers who engage in this behavior need to be fined, disciplined and retrained so that a tragedy may be avoided.

Dara Cunningham

Ventnor

Unvaccinated should just die at home

I attended elementary school in Brooklyn, N.Y. One morning the teacher ushered the entire class to the school auditorium, where we were one by one administered the polio vaccination. At that time, polio was a much feared killer and crippler of children in the inner city. Even then, I had a sense of relief to have gotten that shot that day. Almost two years ago I felt a similar sense of relief, when my wife and I got our first Covid shots. I do not understand the logic of these folks who choose not to get vaccinated.

People have the right to get or not get the vaccination clearly. But if people don’t get vaccinated, they might get a more severe case and take up a hospital bed. I’d rather they just get sick, stay at home and die.

The last two years have been hard on everyone. I think there has been a great deal of hardship and unnecessary death due to some people choosing not to be vaccinated. These are not team players, and if they had simply gotten vaccinated they might have kept others safer.

Steve Montagino

Brigantine

Stop exporting horses to slaughter for meat

I’m grateful to Rep. Jeff Van Drew for cosponsoring the SAFE Act (H.R. 3355).

The Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act (SAFE Act) would permanently ban horse slaughter in the U.S. and end the exportation of American horses over our borders to be slaughtered for meat.

Horses are intelligent and beloved work and companion animals here in the United States. Polls show 80% of Americans oppose the slaughter of horses for human consumption.

Yet tens of thousands of American horses are shipped across borders each year to be slaughtered in plants in Canada and Mexico. The industry inflicts great cruelty on the horses, the owners and the rescues across the country.

Until the SAFE Act is passed, every American horse is just one bad sale away from slaughter. Protect our horses.

Julie Senack

Linwood