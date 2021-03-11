Voice of the People, March 11, 2021

Wind farm looks fine

I have been following the information about the proposed wind farm off Ocean City since the first proposals a few years ago. I have listened to the arguments against such an installation, and offer these observations.

After drift fishing beneath Atlantic City’s five windmills along the Intercoastal Waterway, I can say that we do not hear them, nor do fish seem to fear them.

Having spent many summer days fishing offshore, I can attest that even Ocean Casino is generally not visible from 15 miles out in the ocean, even when we are looking for it.

Someone in a story claimed that Ocean Casino is 16 miles “as the crow flies” from the area of 17th and Boardwalk in Ocean City. I used Google Maps as well as nautical charts. According to Google, one can drive from 17th Street in Ocean City to the Ocean Casino via a 12 mile route up the islands. Surely a crow can take a more direct route! Via chart plotting, the distance appears to less than 11 miles.

I concur with the comment of the Ørsted spokesman, Gabriel Martinez, who said that “only on the clearest of days the turbines will be faintly visible on the horizon.”