Voice of the People, March 11, 2021

Wind farm looks fine
I have been following the information about the proposed wind farm off Ocean City since the first proposals a few years ago. I have listened to the arguments against such an installation, and offer these observations.
After drift fishing beneath Atlantic City’s five windmills along the Intercoastal Waterway, I can say that we do not hear them, nor do fish seem to fear them.
Having spent many summer days fishing offshore, I can attest that even Ocean Casino is generally not visible from 15 miles out in the ocean, even when we are looking for it.
Someone in a story claimed that Ocean Casino is 16 miles “as the crow flies” from the area of 17th and Boardwalk in Ocean City. I used Google Maps as well as nautical charts. According to Google, one can drive from 17th Street in Ocean City to the Ocean Casino via a 12 mile route up the islands. Surely a crow can take a more direct route! Via chart plotting, the distance appears to less than 11 miles.
I concur with the comment of the Ørsted spokesman, Gabriel Martinez, who said that “only on the clearest of days the turbines will be faintly visible on the horizon.”
There are other concerns to be addressed, and I am not belittling them, but careful study and data analysis are the ways to address those issues. The idea that a wind farm 15 miles offshore will affect tourism or enjoyment of the seaside in Ocean City should not be one of those concerns.
Joan Farrell
Egg Harbor Township
NJ errs in pension taxing
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “NJ bungles vaccine hotline in echo of jobless claim debacle”:
Your editorial castigating the state of New Jersey for not providing service commensurate with the billions it receives per year from taxpayers is completely spot on.
For years I have been trying to get the Division of Taxation to quit sending retirees tax bills for payment deficiencies that don’t exist — upon distribution, the state is mistakenly trying to tax contributions to retirement plans wherein only profits are taxable.
In 2018, I enlisted the aid of state Sen. Chris Brown and the deputy director of Taxpayer Services Activity and thought we had managed to get the state to change its ways. Nope. For at least the sixth time, the state recently made the same mistake with me all over again. And to compound their mistake, this time they sent erroneous income information to the IRS, triggering an unwarranted federal tax bill and the withholding of federal stimulus checks for me and my wife.
Great job, state of New Jersey. In the middle of a pandemic, its comedy of errors is becoming downright tragic.
Dave Gruber