Gun limits keep NJ people safe

I come from a longtime responsible gun owning family. I own guns, which I keep in my home and will, if necessary, use them for self-defense inside my home.

However, when I leave my home, I leave my safety to trained professionals — the police. N.J.’s sane gun laws are one of the reasons I continue to reside here, even though I am retired and could live anywhere in the U.S. I will no longer travel to Florida, Texas and those sort of states for fear of being shot in a diner, movie theater or gas station (all happened in Florida) by an altercation between a “good” guy with a gun interfering in an event best left to a professional.

The radical right activist Supreme Court’s ruling on the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment returned us to the Wild West. The federal judge in N.J. decisions blocking N.J.’s response to the Supreme Court decision is absurd. Specifically, allowing guns in bars. If there are three things that do not belong together, it’s testosterone, alcohol and guns.

Terry Dailey

Mays Landing

Fan phrase lost too

It was bad enough that the Eagles lost the Super Bowl, but then you had to twist the knife into the hearts of Eagles fans by using the Philly catch phrase with “It’s a K.C. Thing” on the front page. Cruel, really, really cruel!

Barbara Clark

Egg Harbor Township