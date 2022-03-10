Voice of the People, March 10, 2022

Neither party cares about fixing New Jersey

Once again New Jersey is leading the way — highest property taxes in the nation, some of the highest gas taxes, ranked No. 4 unfriendliest state for small business. The state spends $12 billion a year more than it brings in and has over $88 billion in debt.

New Jersey also leads the way according to Yahoo financial news with people leaving the state. For the past four years in a row, more people have left than moved in.

Gov. Murphy has made quite clear his stance on property taxes. He basically told the people of New Jersey during his re-election campaign last year he doesn’t care about high property taxes. The governor can’t take all the blame but he certainly has done very little to help get the state back on track.

Both parties can share the blame for the state’s decline and massive debts. Neither party will address the problems that face our state or even try to come up with a real plan to correct them. Meanwhile the out of control spending continues across the entire state.

The tipping point is coming and at some point people will have to decide: stay in New Jersey and put up with the high cost, demand both parties work together to solve the state’s massive problem, or pack up and move to a lower-cost state.

I would bet most would choose option three and pack up and move, because deep down they know both parties really don’t care about fixing what’s wrong with the Garden State of New Jersey.

Wayne Williams

Seaville

Ages of responsibility corrupted by politics

If people think an 18 year old is too young to own a rifle, but a 16 year old is mature enough to vote; a 14 year old is old enough to get an abortion without parental consent; and a 10 year old is mature enough to decide their own gender, then I think they are a large part of the problem.

James McCusker

Somers Point