Voice of the People, March 10, 2021

Getting Trump warranted
There is a common reason for all of the episodes of investigation and impeachment President Trump had in office. These include the special counsel “Russia” investigation, the Ukraine impeachment and finally the Jan. 6 riot impeachment. The reason is Donald Trump, his words and actions or those of people linked closely to him.
Russia interfered a bit in the 2016 election (even according to the Republican led Senate Intelligence Committee). There was contact between Russian officials and some members of the Trump campaign. Why shouldn’t that have been investigated? A number of people were convicted, admitted to guilt or are still under indictment.
The Ukraine impeachment was undertaken because credible reports claimed that Trump attempted to press Ukrainian President Zelenky into a quid pro quo release of already approved foreign aid in return for dirt on U.S. political rival Joe Biden. Once again the witch hunt was made possible by Trump’s own words and actions.
Finally, in the Jan. 6 impeachment, the evidence was live and in color bearing directly on Trump’s words, actions and lack of action.
But yet he laments his victimization by the greatest witch hunt in history.
Stephen Spahn
Sweetwater
Cuomo should resign
If there was an Emmy Award for chutzpah, Gov. Andrew Cuomo would win hands down.
He’s the best deflector I’ve ever heard, but as a governor, he’s awful. As a compassionate human being, he’s even worse. He stated the “brutal question: did my loved one have to die?” then continued with his litany of gibberish, never taking any responsibility for his abhorrent March edict that forced nursing homes to admit those who had been hospitalized for COVID, still testing positive, contributing to thousands of deaths.
In his List of Truths, he missed the most important truth of all: He is, and forever will be, responsible for the nursing home deaths that would not have occurred without his order. He is responsible for quietly withdrawing the edict weeks later. He is the chief executive officer of the state of New York and hasn’t admitted that he made a mistake. He still deflects and deceives.
The curtain on his performance is coming down, and it’s time for him to exit, stage left.
David S. Chapman
Cape May
Van Drew helped get shot
Kudos to Rep. Jeff Van Drew for passing up the opportunity as a member of Congress to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, so that someone with pre-existing conditions would be able to get theirs sooner.
Van Drew also deserves praise for having his office assist friends and neighbors in scheduling their vaccine appointments, even though vaccine distribution was supposed to be the responsibility of the state rather than the federal government.
Actions speak louder than words. They’re a testament to his character and I’m glad he’s representing us in Congress.
Christine Parker
Absecon
Backs Kurtz for Assembly
I was delighted to learn that Atlantic City Councilman Jesse Kurtz has thrown his hat into the ring for the N.J. 2nd Legislative District Assembly race.
I know Kurtz to be a man of integrity, ability and faith. He presents genuine bona fides; demonstrating them by his ability to cross the aisle in City Council, in order to implement urgently needed legislation such as the recent passage of short term rental regulation in Atlantic City.
The youthful Councilman Kurtz is just what South Jersey needs to revitalize the region while and after suffering the rages of the pandemic.
Doug Stroz
Egg Harbor Township