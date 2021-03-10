Voice of the People, March 10, 2021

Cuomo should resign

If there was an Emmy Award for chutzpah, Gov. Andrew Cuomo would win hands down.

He’s the best deflector I’ve ever heard, but as a governor, he’s awful. As a compassionate human being, he’s even worse. He stated the “brutal question: did my loved one have to die?” then continued with his litany of gibberish, never taking any responsibility for his abhorrent March edict that forced nursing homes to admit those who had been hospitalized for COVID, still testing positive, contributing to thousands of deaths.

In his List of Truths, he missed the most important truth of all: He is, and forever will be, responsible for the nursing home deaths that would not have occurred without his order. He is responsible for quietly withdrawing the edict weeks later. He is the chief executive officer of the state of New York and hasn’t admitted that he made a mistake. He still deflects and deceives.

The curtain on his performance is coming down, and it’s time for him to exit, stage left.

David S. Chapman

Cape May

