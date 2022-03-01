Voice of the People, March 1, 2022

Avoid escalating a police interaction

Unrealistically, we ask the nation’s police forces for perfection in their behaviors and in their actions on the job. Their job includes moments of urgent decision-making under extreme pressure in dynamic situations that may include personal safety risk. Citizens are individually responsible for minimizing the number of these situations, and certainly for the magnitude of those that can’t be avoided.

I mourn the recent significant tragedies involving police and citizens — and I think specifically of the Minneapolis event, in which veteran police officer Kim Potter mistakenly drew her gun, not her Taser. She shot and killed Daunte Wright as he tried to wrestle free and flee his attempted warrant arrest for weapons violations, during a traffic stop. Potter was rapidly convicted of manslaughter in Wright’s death.

I continue to focus on lessons drilled into me by my parents. They are: Always keep your hands still and visible to the officer. Always ask permission to move your hands; and explain your intentions if you must reach for requested items. Always be respectful, helpful and even appreciative. Do not help cause a police stop to escalate. Much is demanded of the traffic or public safety officer, and each interaction may hold risk for them. Don’t aggravate and do respect — humbly. Do not cause the officer to react in a way that would inspire a defensive or self-protective action.

These behaviors should reduce the pressure on an officer, and can only help to protect me. Police officers must always protect themselves as they do their jobs protecting us (the public).

Lastly, people should remember that even though lately we carry on as if each police officer is a homogenized racial and ethnic being, endowed with a perfect blend of societal perspective and coming from a common and coveted diversity of experiences, it is certainly not true.

Bob Wolcott

Egg Harbor City