Voice of the People, March 1, 2021

Christian values needed

Regarding the recent letter, “A false, hateful attack on American Christians”:

I am in agreement with Seth Grossman’s views on the Richard T. Hughes commentary, “The ferocious last gasps of the religion of Christian America.”

I too am very grateful for learning Christian values from childhood. Growing up in the ’70s in South Jersey, I played at Cape May County Park alongside black and white friends, never seeing the racial divide that has plagued the nation since its inception and now on full vitriol display. After the recent events at the nation’s Capitol, it seems likely the great racial divide will not easily be bridged.

But I truly believe our dwindling “American Christian” foundation still keeps us united. No matter what race or religion you are, Christian America seeks peace through love.

Many true believers may be confused, forced to pick sides or even discouraged about speaking truthfully about their faith. It is clear to me that our peace, coexistence and “reunited states of America” (to quote Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep commercial) are based on these values. Jesus teaches us to love thy neighbor, but even to love our enemies as well.