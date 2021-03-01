Voice of the People, March 1, 2021

Christian values needed
Regarding the recent letter, “A false, hateful attack on American Christians”:
I am in agreement with Seth Grossman’s views on the Richard T. Hughes commentary, “The ferocious last gasps of the religion of Christian America.”
I too am very grateful for learning Christian values from childhood. Growing up in the ’70s in South Jersey, I played at Cape May County Park alongside black and white friends, never seeing the racial divide that has plagued the nation since its inception and now on full vitriol display. After the recent events at the nation’s Capitol, it seems likely the great racial divide will not easily be bridged.
But I truly believe our dwindling “American Christian” foundation still keeps us united. No matter what race or religion you are, Christian America seeks peace through love.
Many true believers may be confused, forced to pick sides or even discouraged about speaking truthfully about their faith. It is clear to me that our peace, coexistence and “reunited states of America” (to quote Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep commercial) are based on these values. Jesus teaches us to love thy neighbor, but even to love our enemies as well.
Furthermore, without our Christian values we truly have no godly hope or wisdom to rely on. Throughout “Christian America” history, we see courageous leaders praying at critical times during the nation’s young history. During war, U.S. presidents would ask the country to pray as they would and quote from the Bible for wisdom.
Martin Luther King Jr., who we recently honored during the national holiday for him, used Scripture and peaceful (yet powerful) protest with Christ-like love and wisdom. Even the precious Liberty Bell quotes from Scripture, “proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.”
Yes, the Christian America that I grew up in has diminished dramatically. But I believe this for every generation. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, powers and against the rulers of the darkness of this age.” The people will need a firm American Christian foundation to survive.
In times like these, whoever heeds (biblical) life-giving correction will find peace with the wise.
Fenton G. Groff
Mays Landing
Biblical neighborly love
Seth Grossman’s letter stated his opinion about being an American with values from Christianity and mentions loving one’s neighbor. He omitted an important fact. “Thou shall love thy neighbor as thyself: I am the Lord” is one of the commands that God gave to the Israelites (in Chapter 19, verse 18, of the Book of Leviticus).
Yechiel Lehavy