Voice of the People, June 9, 2022

Help can overcome hurtful move to A.C.

In response to the recent letter, “Move to NJ and A.C. has been disastrous”:

I am so sorry the writer’s experience has been so negative and filled with despair. I have to believe there is a caring community with whom he can connect and feel safe and valued.

He should reach out to the support group PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbian and Gays) of Egg Harbor Township (609-445-4539, pflageht@gmail.com). There are people who will welcome and stand with him and celebrate him as a member of the community and help him.

Karen Hughes

Ventnor

Abortion among rights men take from women

Why are people allowing the government to take away the right of women to control their reproductive functions?

Citizens should stand up against the government in regard to gun rights, in regard to privacy rights, in regard to free speech rights. Citizens stand up when they feel the government is coming after them.

Maybe the answer is that with the majority of rights men are also affected. I think no government was going to tell a man to wear a mask during a pandemic. Men shouted freedom. Reproductive rights looks like a women’s problem, and there lies the problem. Men telling women what choices they can make has been a recipe for keeping women in their place. Men told women they could not vote or run for elected office for the first 150 years the country existed. I believe it was men who told women they could not have an Equal Rights Amendment, men who stop women from having equal pay for equal work, and who used to tell women they could not serve in the military, and men who refused to pass laws that allowed common sense paid family leave.

I believe it is men who are now telling women that they cannot control their own bodies. Why do women continue to allow this to occur?

I think no one tells a woman to end a pregnancy, or forces her to do so. It is her choice. A man or a woman can be for or against abortion, but it is simply not right to be against the freedom to choose to abort a pregnancy.

Women are the majority in this country; it is time they took advantage of it.

Michael J. Makara

Mays Landing