Voice of the People, June 9, 2021

Israel defends itself, Arabs try to destroy it

It pains me once again to see Israel demonized for “attacking” Palestinians; and now many prominent Jews are speaking out against Israel for what appears to many to be a vicious, lopsided assault. This is both frightening and hurtful to those of us with a better understanding of that country.

Yes, the Palestinians and Hamas are severely outgunned by Israel’s powerful military. Israel has had a dire need to be the strongest military force in the Middle East because it has been attacked from all sides since its inception. We hear and read how unfair it is that hundreds of Palestinians have died, many of them children, while only a “few” Israelis have lost their lives since the current hostilities began. Have people forgotten that Hamas and other terrorists in the region have used human shields in the past very effectively and still do today?

Since when have people measured evil by the number of casualties and death on each side in a conflict? Dennis Prager, while speaking in England recently, pointed out that Germany lost many more souls than England did during WWII. Did that make the English the aggressors? Of course not.