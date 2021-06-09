Voice of the People, June 9, 2021

Israel defends itself, Arabs try to destroy it
It pains me once again to see Israel demonized for “attacking” Palestinians; and now many prominent Jews are speaking out against Israel for what appears to many to be a vicious, lopsided assault. This is both frightening and hurtful to those of us with a better understanding of that country.
Yes, the Palestinians and Hamas are severely outgunned by Israel’s powerful military. Israel has had a dire need to be the strongest military force in the Middle East because it has been attacked from all sides since its inception. We hear and read how unfair it is that hundreds of Palestinians have died, many of them children, while only a “few” Israelis have lost their lives since the current hostilities began. Have people forgotten that Hamas and other terrorists in the region have used human shields in the past very effectively and still do today?
Since when have people measured evil by the number of casualties and death on each side in a conflict? Dennis Prager, while speaking in England recently, pointed out that Germany lost many more souls than England did during WWII. Did that make the English the aggressors? Of course not.
In 1948, the government of Israel offered all Arabs living within Israel full citizenship. Those who did not accept Israeli citizenship were told by surrounding countries they should leave the country, so that Egypt, Jordan and others could destroy the young nation and kill all the Jews. They told these “Palestinians” they could later go home and reclaim their lives. That is how they became “refugees” in what could have remained their homeland.
Fast forward 73 years. Palestinians still hate Israel and her people. Years ago, Ehud Barak offered Palestinians about 95% of what they were demanding in the way of territory in hopes of a two-state solution. That offer was turned down. Palestinians, along with Hamas, Hezbollah, Isis and the Muslim Brotherhood all have targeted Israel and its people for extinction.
Golda Meir said it best: “There will be peace in the Middle East only when the Arabs love their children more than they hate Israel.”
Susan A. Schoen
Mays Landing
Proper balloon disposal saves marine life
As a lifelong resident of the area, I always get excited about the approaching summer season.
For most of my life, I have enjoyed fishing the area’s back bays and offshore for various species. Recently, we were 30 miles off the beach and noticed the number of balloons in the water. We try to pick us as many as we can, but it’s not that easy. We take the same approach in the back bay.
In my research, I learned that Mylar balloons will never break down even in saltwater. Some claim that latex balloons will break down, but they have many additives that will take years for them to do so.
We all know that marine wildlife is the ultimate victim here. Birds, sea turtles and fish often mistake balloons for prey. The unfortunate result of ingestion and tangles are usually death of these great marine animals.