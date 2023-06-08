Restore old values for a kinder society

During the anti-establishment movement of the 1970s, college students had peaceful protests.

The college students today are anarchists. They say they are for “free speech” but they are only tolerant of free speech that mimics their view.

Talk with any immigrant who fled socialism or communism.

Their experiences during the takeover of their rights will put the fear of God in you. We have taken freedom for granted!

Beware of the hyper-intolerance on the part of the political class, academia, entertainers and the media.

This cancel culture (exhibited by campus disruptions) must be stopped. Fidel Castro didn’t become dictator without the help of the elite. It is about their power — not the power of “We the People” — that will prevail if we are asleep at the switch.

I grew up during a kinder, gentler time in U.S. history when family and religion were important. This started to turn to a “what’s in it for me” movement. In 1970 there were approximately 8 million single-parent families; in 2022 there were over 19 million.

I would like to posit that if the world were to live by the Ten Commandments, we would have a kinder, gentler world. One that respects life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Annamarie Donley

Egg Harbor Township

Wind farm on Bader?

To promote balance between economic growth, environmental care and social well-being, has the feasibility of a wind farm to serve the local area been considered for the development of Bader Field in Atlantic City?

It could also possibly be a tourist attraction for sustainability.

Jane MacGrogan

Margate