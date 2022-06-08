Voice of the People, June 8, 2022

Print media favor leftist social issues

The printed left media is in euphoria, now that they have something to negatively print about the conservatives in the Supreme Court. This social issue (abortion rights), has generated an extremely large amount of printed dialogue, even though the final interpretation of the ruling has yet to be divulged.

Remember, this is a social issue. Let’s switch directions and talk about the crisis and invasion of migrants at the southern border. You very rarely see any mention of this in the media. Why? Because it would have a negative effect on the party presently in power, due to its lack of knowledge on how to handle the crisis. This influx of migrants affects everyone.

One would get the impression that the printed media are more concerned about leftist social issues than the security of the United States.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing

Can’t limit abortions based on religion

It seems to me that one cannot get very far in the abortion discussion before one runs smack into religious belief systems. These beliefs seem to imply that God is present or involved in all human fertilizations. This in turn makes the fertilized eggs, zygotes/blastocytes/embryos/fetuses off limits to any human interests or concerns. This harkens back to the biblical passage/belief that “only God can give life, only God can take it away.”

Some pro-life groups also are proposing punishment including imprisonment for those who exercise or help women to exercise the inherent right they have to control their own body. This brings to my mind the parable of Jesus and the woman accused of adultery. A group of men brought before Jesus a woman accused of adultery. Adultery was punishable with death by stoning. The men questioned Jesus on the matter and he told them, “Let he among you who is without sin cast the first stone.” The mob dispersed.

In a country constitutionally founded on individual freedom and on the separation of church and state, the government at any level should not and cannot be enacting law restricting the most basic of human freedom based on the religious beliefs of some.

Stephen J. Spahn

Sweetwater