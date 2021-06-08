Voice of the People, June 8, 2021

EMS volunteers deserve gratitude and help

COVID-19 made heroes of many. Among them are the thousands of emergency medical services (EMS) volunteers serving their communities throughout New Jersey. In truth, they’ve always been heroes; the pandemic simply highlighted their invaluable contributions and the daily selfless dedication they’ve been demonstrating for decades.

The backbone of New Jersey’s EMS response system, volunteers have been here for us day and night, every holiday, through many disasters and their aftermaths. When COVID arrived, despite the obvious risks and the challenges in obtaining funding, supplies and protective gear, volunteers persevered, donating their time, knowledge and skills to help others.

The recent EMS Week in mid-May was a perfect time to reflect on and thank those who come to our aid when we need it most. People could help by sponsoring a meal for a duty crew, donating what they can (time, supplies, money, services, for example) to their local volunteer EMS squad. Like their social media pages, share their posts and help spread the word about the good work they do. Of course, a great way to help would be by becoming a volunteer and joining their ranks. There’s always room for more heroes.