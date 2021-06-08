Voice of the People, June 8, 2021

EMS volunteers deserve gratitude and help
COVID-19 made heroes of many. Among them are the thousands of emergency medical services (EMS) volunteers serving their communities throughout New Jersey. In truth, they’ve always been heroes; the pandemic simply highlighted their invaluable contributions and the daily selfless dedication they’ve been demonstrating for decades.
The backbone of New Jersey’s EMS response system, volunteers have been here for us day and night, every holiday, through many disasters and their aftermaths. When COVID arrived, despite the obvious risks and the challenges in obtaining funding, supplies and protective gear, volunteers persevered, donating their time, knowledge and skills to help others.
The recent EMS Week in mid-May was a perfect time to reflect on and thank those who come to our aid when we need it most. People could help by sponsoring a meal for a duty crew, donating what they can (time, supplies, money, services, for example) to their local volunteer EMS squad. Like their social media pages, share their posts and help spread the word about the good work they do. Of course, a great way to help would be by becoming a volunteer and joining their ranks. There’s always room for more heroes.
Barbara Platt
New Egypt
Investigate Jan. 6 riot to pursue truth, justice
On Feb. 2, Congressman Jeff Van Drew along with 29 Republicans co-sponsored a congressional resolution to establish a bipartisan commission to “investigate the relevant facts and circumstances” relating to the “domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol” on Jan. 6. On May 19, Van Drew voted against a bipartisan commission. I wonder what caused the reversal.
Former Gov. Tom Kean, a co-chair of the 9/11 Commission, put it well commenting on the refusal of Republicans to support a bipartisan commission: “It’s time to set aside partisan politics and come together as Americans in common pursuit of truth and justice.”
It is time, for a change, to give undying support to pursuing truth and justice.
Sal Perillo
Cape May Point
Tax help appreciated
For two years, my father, then me have been trying to get his 2017 tax refund. My father started with letters and phone calls, sending documentation as directed. After his death, as his executor, I took on this job. After many phone call, I finally got to talk to someone. I sent all the documentation (faxes only are acceptable) and waited 30 days. Hearing nothing, I tried for months to get someone back on the phone.
I reached out to Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s office. A contact person there — a great listener and communicator — stayed in touch me every two weeks, keeping me updated on the progress. Last week, the check arrived.
The help I received from the congressman’s office was over-the-top awesome.
Joseph Stuhltrager
Brigantine