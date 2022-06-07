Voice of the People, June 7, 2022

Support area alliance for mental illness

There is ongoing concern about the mental health of citizens. Factors such as the pandemic, lack of mental health resources, national and local news leaves many citizens unable to cope, fearful and/or depressed. May was Mental Health Awareness month.

Our mental health is as important as our physical health. Mental illness affects all of us whether directly or indirectly. Please reach out to your local and national elected officials, boards of education, community partners, religious institutions and law enforcement to support the ongoing discussion, funding and training of mental health programs.

The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) offers free educational programs, advocacy and support groups for families and individuals. The local affiliate is NAMi Atlantic/Cape May County (online at namiacm.org).

Jeanmarie Mason

Ocean City

Justice remains hidden in public benefits scam

So, here’s a simple question for the media and the prosecutor’s office. Are we ever going to hear about the resolution of the South Jersey public employees prescription drug scandal? How many years has it been now?

John Regina

Northfield

Black Catholic nuns an important story

Regarding the recent story, “Black Catholic nuns: A compelling, long-overlooked history”:

The history of the Catholic Church never ceases to disappoint me. I’m grateful for the publication of this story. It’s an important story to tell and retell.

Kim Spence

Egg Harbor Township

Dems likely behind leaked abortion draft

So it will be no surprise when it turns out that one of the Democratic justices of the Supreme Court or one of their aids purposely leaked the draft opinion on abortion. This looks like just another intentional, disgraceful act by the national Democrats.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring