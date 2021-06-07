Voice of the People, June 7, 2021

Make casino smoking ban in A.C. permanent

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “If NJ bans casino smoking, it won’t be due to the science”:

We at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, where I am volunteer legislative ambassador in New Jersey, were disappointed to read the editorial, which seems aimed at undermining the consensus on the health consequences of secondhand smoke.

There simply is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke has more than 7,000 chemicals, including at least 70 that can cause cancer. The U.S Surgeon General has concluded that even separating smokers from nonsmokers, cleaning the air and ventilating buildings cannot eliminate exposure of nonsmokers to secondhand smoke. And in March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called smoke-free casino policies a “silver lining” of the pandemic.