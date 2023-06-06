Don’t help transgenders crush women athletes

I listened to a congressman, Democratic Party, in a discussion about transgender participation. The discussion was focused on a ban of biological men competing in women’s sports. First of all, it is a glaring example of what’s wrong politically in the country, that this has become a Republican-Democrat issue. This is not a political issue, unless you choose to make it one. Why all Democrats or Republicans supposed to think alike about this situation? Who’s directing or coordinating this “thinking process”? Do congressional leaders actually think or are they told what to do?

Secondly, the logic expressed by the gentleman supporting allowing men who are transgender to participate in women’s sports was so flawed, you have to hope he’s not on any serious congressional committee. What struck me was the argument that there are so few people that fit this group, and they have such difficulty in life, we should not ban them from the opportunity to have success in something in which they excel. I was amazed at the shallowness and stupidity of this remark. We are asked to disregard the difficulty, hard work and dedication of a young woman to pursue her goals because a biologically developed male has personal issues about his sexual presentation? My God!

This is not inclusion, a currently popular word for some. It’s persecution and extreme prejudice against women, specifically and generally. If this is attractive to a large enough contingent of the leadership in America, then the country is in great danger, and deserves to be in danger. I don’t believe it is representative.

I don’t believe anyone wants to see a person marginalized, including someone who is considered transgender, but accepting men to compete against women ignores biology and physics. It doesn’t matter if this is rare — it’s 100% reality to the young woman forced into that competition. It’s amazing this even needs saying.

Norm Mayall

Egg Harbor Township