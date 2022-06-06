Voice of the People, June 6, 2022

Progressive Democrats must reclaim history

I am a liberal. Not the idea as maligned by its references to anarchists, hippies, communists or the politically correct. Liberalism comes from the secular humanism of the age of reason, the true spirit of America as adopted by the founding fathers. In his essay “What Is Enlightenment?” Immanuel Kant said: “Enlightenment is man’s release from his self-incurred tutelage. Tutelage is the incapacity to use one’s own understanding without the guidance of another. Such tutelage is self-imposed if its cause is not lack of intelligence, but rather a lack of determination and courage to use one’s intelligence without being guided by another.” Kant reasoned that although a man must obey in his civil duties, he must make public his use of reason.

America has had to defend against its detractors, through its revolution to the civil war, to Teddy Roosevelt beating back financial tyranny.

Roosevelt confronted the rapacious robber barons and offered the rest of the citizenry a “Square Deal” that promised the federal government would be a fair arbiter and not favor the rich. Then FDR and the New Deal gave birth to the middle class. This impetus continues in current issues such as citizens against the gun lobby and the “Me too” movement, liberal causes for equality and justice against oppression and tyranny. The autocratic strain in society continues to dominate and justify itself, expressing fear and hatred.

Autocratic tribal conservatism and corrupt corporate democrats will try to destroy America. True liberalism cannot in its fight for liberty and the self determination of the people. Liberal secular humanism is America.

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party should proclaim its historical ties and dispel the smear and scare from the right about it being communist. The associations of Marxism and socialism with the title “democratic socialism” is a burden to unpack.

Progressives need to keep pointing out the straight line of the founders aspirations of a more perfect union through to Lincoln and the Roosevelts and the ongoing battle to preserve democracy from the crushing grip of the banks and the ruling classes.

Steven Mento

Atlantic City