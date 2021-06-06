Voice of the People, June 6, 2021

Increase protections from debt collection
Recently the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 2547 — Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act. This bill generally provides additional financial protections for consumers and places restrictions on debt collection activities. The bill extends protections available on federally backed student aid to private student loans.
In addition, this bill prohibits a consumer reporting agency from adding any information relating to a debt arising from a medically necessary procedure to a consumer credit report. One crucial element of the bill prohibits a debt collector from representing to any service member (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard) that failure to cooperate with a debt collector will result in a reduction in rank or similar action. That would be a despicable thing to do to a service member.
This economically challenged region, the Second Congressional District, certainly has many residents who would benefit from the protections offered under H.R. 2547. On its face it seems like a no-brainer. It did pass the House on a partisan vote, 215-207, without the support of Rep. Jefferson Van Drew.
S. Harvey Roach Cold Spring
Dems would remake America into worse
Do Democrats want to tear America down and start over again? What other country would we emulate? If there were such a land, we would know it because millions of folks would be pushing their way into that country. Oh wait, I know one, it’s America and they’re coming here because just about everywhere else is worse.
Yet when Democrats get power, they start to dismantle the country. President Jimmy Carter is remembered for gas lines, cold houses, near 20% interest rates and poor handling of the Iranian hostage situation. Before President Bill Clinton lost the Congress, he had Hilary Clinton attempt a takeover of American health care. After which he was forced to consider the opposition and did pretty well. His personal life is not my business.
You would think the first black president would have been great for race relations. Unfortunately Barack Obama was a typical Democrat and believed America was a systemic racist country. Today’s protests and riots stem from years of blaming racism for living conditions for people of color. Ask any retired person (black or white) if there hasn’t been marked improvement on racism in their lifetime. Instead of seeing the progress, Democrats push for the racism. Imagine if Obama acted more like Martin Luther King.
Now we have President Joe Biden. In less than four months he has opened the borders. Turned the border patrol into babysitters. Ended America’s dominance in energy. Freed money for Iran, tried to reenergize a poor agreement and allow Iran to finance Palestinian shelling of Israel. He also thinks it’s a good idea to give China the patents to companies’ vaccines. Why? Can’t wait to see his effect on the economy. And he is just beginning.
He showed us during the primaries he could lean left. Well, he leaned in too far and fell in completely heart and soul. I am sure there are many Americans that like who he has become, but not all. Washington politicians get their grades from the people every two years. Biden will see then how Americans fell about remaking the country.