Voice of the People, June 6, 2021

Yet when Democrats get power, they start to dismantle the country. President Jimmy Carter is remembered for gas lines, cold houses, near 20% interest rates and poor handling of the Iranian hostage situation. Before President Bill Clinton lost the Congress, he had Hilary Clinton attempt a takeover of American health care. After which he was forced to consider the opposition and did pretty well. His personal life is not my business.

You would think the first black president would have been great for race relations. Unfortunately Barack Obama was a typical Democrat and believed America was a systemic racist country. Today’s protests and riots stem from years of blaming racism for living conditions for people of color. Ask any retired person (black or white) if there hasn’t been marked improvement on racism in their lifetime. Instead of seeing the progress, Democrats push for the racism. Imagine if Obama acted more like Martin Luther King.

Now we have President Joe Biden. In less than four months he has opened the borders. Turned the border patrol into babysitters. Ended America’s dominance in energy. Freed money for Iran, tried to reenergize a poor agreement and allow Iran to finance Palestinian shelling of Israel. He also thinks it’s a good idea to give China the patents to companies’ vaccines. Why? Can’t wait to see his effect on the economy. And he is just beginning.