Voice of the People, June 5, 2022

Security firm urges making schools safer

In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the entire country should be extremely saddened and angered over this massacre of innocent children. We should never have to wake up another day and learn that children were senselessly slaughtered while attending school.

Communities have become extremely frustrated that millions of dollars are spent annually protecting politicians, government buildings and other critical infrastructures, and yet we don’t protect our children.

After serving 25 years with the N.J. State Police, I have dedicated the last decade of my career to working in the private security industry. In 2013, I founded K.D. National Force Security, which specializes in school security and safety. Since its creation, K.D. has provided school security services to dozens of schools and tens of thousands of students throughout southern New Jersey, where we implement principles we call the “Four Cs” that are proven to create safer school environments. Success in drastically reducing risk and improving personal safety in schools can be achieved if all four Cs are adopted.

Caring — We all must care. Community groups, parent-teacher organizations, school administrators, family, staff and ultimately the public safety community — everybody is a stakeholder.

Commitment — All stakeholders must be committed to putting student safety first. This includes funding, equipment, highly qualified security personnel and training.

Capability — School administrators, faculty, staff and students must know and understand emergency response protocols, techniques, concepts and skills. These are learned through specialized training. Critical lifesaving skill sets must be taught, practically applied and evaluated during emergency response drills and exercises. A vigilant mindset must be developed and maintained to observe sooner, act faster and respond with confidence.

Continual Improvement — We must remain proactive, adapt to current trends and improve training methodologies and proficiency.

There is little we can do to heal the broken hearts of the loved ones of the students and teachers who died at Robb Elementary, but if we care enough, if we are committed and capable enough, and if we are dedicated to continuously improving, we can create safer school environments.

Kevin J. DiPatri

Egg Harbor Township