Voice of the People, June 5, 2021

Refresh Boardwalk shops

As a frequent visitor to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, the convenience and value of the trams and push carts is well-noted. However, those walking, jogging or bicycling make up the vast majority of those on the Boardwalk. The tram service may have a small effect on foot traffic into the shops as merchants claim, but most likely not.

Most merchants are friendly and helpful once you get inside the shop. At issue with some stores is that they are not inviting to tourists; first impressions of a shop are important.

Some simple, inexpensive suggestions: fix any cracked or broken windows, clean the windows, make sure those passing by can see inside. Check for ample lighting inside the store, change window displays, get rid of any funky smells.

If the same faded beach towel is hanging in the window or the same wind up toy has been barking by the entrance for the past three years, time to freshen up.

Summer season is starting early this year. Let’s show the tourists how we can shine.

Allyson Kaiser

Egg Harbor Township