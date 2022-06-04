Voice of the People, June 4, 2022

Grateful for honors

to casino workers

I was invited to accompany one of my past employees and good friend to the Casino Host Awards recently. I have nominated many team members that I have had the honor to lead over the years but had never had the opportunity to attend. I just wanted to say that Mayor Marty Small Sr. having referring to the team members as "The Small People" was I'm sure in good spirit but off base.

There is nothing small about them. These members of the community are the granite that the ladders rest upon that allow others to climb and grasp the brass ring of their hopes and dreams. I have been a chef (the type that manages labor and food cost, teaches helps and understands the importance of a solid foundation) for 30 plus years in Atlantic City. I have been fortunate to work with a number of the nominees that formed the foundation that my ladder has rested upon. I am grateful to each of them and the many that deserve to be openly recognized but are content with the tasks assigned and proud of what they do.

I’m grateful to the Casino Association for taking the time to celebrate those who form the solid foundation that we use to ascend the ladders and allow us meet or exceed our guest's expectations and say that in no way are they small.

It was a wonderful event.

Gregory Farquharson

Galloway Township

Marmora litter left

by dead-end drinker

The individual who apparently feels it is his right to toss empty miniature whisky bottles on the side of Elmwood Avenue should realize that Elmwood Avenue is a rural dead end street in the Marmora section of Upper Township.

This neighborhood is without sidewalks. Our children ride their bikes and we walk on the street.

We do not need this person’s buzzed or drunken driving to cause us any sorrow. I arranged their discarded bottles into a sign for them to read if they return, to “STOP” and dispose of their litter appropriately.

Carol Roe

Marmora