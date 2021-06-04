Voice of the People, June 4, 2021

The first thing I learned during the meeting is that Fitzpatrick works for Meet AC. It’s important to know because her income depends on conventions being fully open.

Now I understand.

Fitzpatrick was asked about this obvious conflict of interest, and she tried to explain it away with a confused metaphor about veterans advocating for veterans’ issues. Not only did she seek to serve herself using her public office, but she decided to use veterans as cover for her own mistakes.

Before the vote, Commissioner Maureen Kern asked legal counsel if she should recuse herself since she also works in the industry. Counsel urged her to err on the side of caution, and Kern took the high road and abstained. Caren Fitzpatrick? I guess the rules don’t apply to her. She decided to ignore counsel, plod ahead, and seal her self-dealing in red ink.

But why push for this at the county level? It’s clear to everyone that this is Trenton’s and Murphy’s lockdown. Murphy has already endorsed Fitzpatrick in her bid for higher office, so she could just as easily call and ask him to reverse course. But actually making something happen is a whole lot harder than using your county office as a stage for a political stunt.