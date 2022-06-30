Voice of the People, June 30, 2022

Legislature should pass casino smoking ban

Something needs to be said about the president of Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Casino. An anti-smoking group said several months ago he held employee meetings in which the men and women who work for him were told that if the smoking ban was passed in New Jersey, many of them would immediately lose their jobs. Now, most of those good people are not stupid enough to believe that since the demand for dealers outstrips the supply already, but it did send the clear message to not speak their minds publicly about the discomfort they must deal with on a daily basis.

He also reportedly said that many Hard Rock employees do not support the idea of introducing a ban as it may affect their jobs. God only knows what he is telling New Jersey’s lawmakers, as they appear to be dragging their feet in regard to the bills to close the loophole in New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act of 2006. I would hope that these lawmakers would be smart enough to ignore the simpleminded logic being presented to them. The same fears were voiced about restaurants and bars two decades ago. Even poker rooms — poker rooms! — went smoke free back then, and what happened? Poker exploded in popularity. It’s not that hard to figure out. People don’t want to breathe other people’s smoke.

But this is really a moral issue. That is how our lawmakers should approach it. They should stop equivocating and give bills A2151 and S264 the attention and urgency they deserve.

Frank Parola

Galloway Township