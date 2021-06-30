Voice of the People, June 30, 2021

We built aviation park and the business came
The recent approval by Egg Harbor Township for the construction of a four-story, 111-room hotel as part of the new Airport Business Center, a multimillion dollar commercial investment near the Atlantic City Airport and National Aviation Research and Technology Park, is welcome and exciting news.
I can’t help but remember all the naysayers and doubting Thomases who questioned Atlantic County for our decision to develop the aviation park without any prospective tenants or commitments. Our goal was to diversify the regional economy by building upon existing assets such as the airport and the FAA Technical Center to establish an aviation industry that would attract new business and create high-paying, permanent jobs.
The ribbon cutting for the first building was held in June 2019 and was attended by more than 300 people including current and former federal and state officials. The first building is now fully occupied by NASA, Woolpert, General Dynamics, the National Institute of Aerospace and the FAA, among others. Three hundred new positions were created. We are now leasing space in the second building and preparing for its groundbreaking.
We took a risk with the premise of “Build it and they will come,” but that is exactly what happened.
And now we are seeing the positive impacts of that decision with the designation of the Atlantic City Airport as a smart airport test bed within an aviation innovation hub, interest from research companies around the globe, opportunities for testing and development collaborations, the implementation of aviation and technology education curriculum in our high schools and colleges, and more.
Does anyone believe we would be discussing a four-phase commercial development near the airport with three hotels, a convention center, three restaurants and light industrial buildings had it not been for Atlantic County’s resolve to create the National Aviation Research and Technology Park?
Dennis Levinson
Linwood
Atlantic County executive
More flags wanted, better handling of them
I appreciate some of the articles over the last many months. I’m talking about informing people on how their government works. I mean the voting process and the history behind it, and even the latest on flag facts.
I not only have been teaching people both at work and in my family about our leaders and things like how to fold the flag. I’ve given flags, paid out of my own pocket, along with a copy of the Flag Code to a couple of local businesses and individuals so they can treat the flag better and properly.
It would be great to find a way to get more of these flags funded.
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township