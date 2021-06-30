Voice of the People, June 30, 2021

We built aviation park and the business came

The recent approval by Egg Harbor Township for the construction of a four-story, 111-room hotel as part of the new Airport Business Center, a multimillion dollar commercial investment near the Atlantic City Airport and National Aviation Research and Technology Park, is welcome and exciting news.

I can’t help but remember all the naysayers and doubting Thomases who questioned Atlantic County for our decision to develop the aviation park without any prospective tenants or commitments. Our goal was to diversify the regional economy by building upon existing assets such as the airport and the FAA Technical Center to establish an aviation industry that would attract new business and create high-paying, permanent jobs.

The ribbon cutting for the first building was held in June 2019 and was attended by more than 300 people including current and former federal and state officials. The first building is now fully occupied by NASA, Woolpert, General Dynamics, the National Institute of Aerospace and the FAA, among others. Three hundred new positions were created. We are now leasing space in the second building and preparing for its groundbreaking.

We took a risk with the premise of “Build it and they will come,” but that is exactly what happened.