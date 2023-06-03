Restricting firearms makes NJ safer

Recently U.S. District Court Judge Renee Marie Bumb entered a preliminary injunction against enforcement of limiting concealed carry of firearms in certain “sensitive places” as defined under New Jersey law. These include parks, beaches, libraries, zoos, public gatherings and bars.

This ruling was the result of a lawsuit by the N.J. Rifle and Pistol Clubs. The judge left the ban in place for playgrounds and youth sporting events. Her ruling did not specify who would be responsible for the lines of demarcation between the “park” and the “playground” or the field within the “park” where the “youth sporting event” is taking place.

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the nation, yet the 2020 CDC report lists New Jersey as having the fourth lowest death rate by gun, 4.1 per 100,000 people. This is due to our gun laws that do set a high standard. We’re safer with that higher threshold.

The conservative U.S. Supreme Court in a case challenging New York’s law cited the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to begin to strike down state statutes that have maintained this higher standard for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. While the decision offered relief to law abiding citizens, I believe the theory of unintended consequences will have its day.

There was good reason our forefathers began to expand public-carry restrictions after the ratification of the Second Amendment in 1791. Many towns in the western U.S. in the second half of the nineteenth century required all persons in town to surrender firearms to the sheriff for the duration of their stay. Sound thinking, safety first. Judge Bumb’s decision, under appeal by the state, may wind its way to the Roberts Supreme Court. Think of that if you’re in a bar next to an armed patron.

Cape May County Democrats, whose leadership committee I chair, are so concerned about gun violence that we are holding a ZOOM presentation on the subject June 6.

S. Harvey Roach

Cape May