Voice of the People, June 3, 2022

Pope Francis, Biden should just fade away

Pope Francis’ recent assertion that “NATO barking at Russia’s gate” has provoked the invasion of Ukraine is either naïveté or utter complicity (on his part) to appease the socialist dictator Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church hierarchy.

Francis’ chastisement of other nations that support “intervention to build democracy” is also an abominable critique.

Pope Francis (typical of many Jesuits) has been a perpetual proponent of socialism as well as a social and economic justice advocate — initially in his home country Argentina. I suspect he may even venture into the U.S. Roe v. Wade dilemma, which is a quite divisive issue. Francis gives the impression that he would also acquiesce to other Big Brother socialistic agendas.

As a practicing, life-long Catholic, I’m appalled at this pope’s apparent disdain of democracy and capitalism, while rationalizing the jingoism of the Russian president.

He and President Biden are a short step from the glue factory; and both should, in good conscience, do as Gen. Douglas MacArthur once stated, and “just fade away” like any old soldier.

Ron Smith

Brigantine

Harvard reparations look fairly targeted

I was encouraged to see the article about Harvard University spending its own money in an attempt to remedy the effects of slavery upon those who were affected. Perhaps others could emulate them. This targeted approach seems much fairer to all concerned and might actually do some good.

The idea of a collective reparations policy which requires all people from a class of people designated as white to be responsible for the effects of slavery has caused nothing but resentment and a sense of entitlement. To expect payment from descendants of people who came to the U.S. in 1905 and worked like slaves in the factories and mills, as well as suffering a good deal of hate and discrimination themselves, is nothing less than utopian.

Although nothing can be done to bring about a remedy for those who actually were harmed directly by the institution, it should be possible to identify some, perhaps many, who were harmed derivatively. This will not be easy but it holds much more promise than the patchwork of programs supported by well-intentioned people who thought they were being compassionate and fair. These programs have been in place for 70 years and have produced negative results. By this I mean to say that if nothing had been done, we would all have been better off. I am speaking about the wasted money and disastrous results for family life, not civil rights laws or Supreme Court decisions.

Irv Cohen

Hammonton