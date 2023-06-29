When abortion’s OK is main election issue

The primary issue in our upcoming presidential election is abortion. More specifically, when (at what stage), we may or should kill babies in the womb.

Ettore Cattaneo

North Cape May

Take Trump prosecution to the Supreme Court

This clown car of a Trump trial should just be moved to where it will ultimately land anyway — at the feet of the U.S. Supreme Court. Let them make the decision, and let’s be done with it.

Michael Maggio

Galloway Township

Media downplays Biden’s shortcomings

Tripped up article about President Biden falling on stage. One paragraph on page 3? Come on man! If that was Donald Trump, it would have been on the front page with a picture of Trump laying on the floor.

The media is so biased it is unbelievable. It’s no wonder nobody knows how crooked the Biden family is. And what happened with Biden’s classified documents? We are still hearing about Trump’s, but nothing about sleepy Joe’s.

Gary Shoff

Egg Harbor Township