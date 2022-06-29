Voice of the People, June 29, 2022

Importing foreign oil increases emissions

Purchasing oil from Russia or the Middle East takes about 35 days to reach U.S. ports. It takes about 10 hours to load a tanker and 24 hours to unload and sometimes they have to wait up to three days at port just to unload.

These tankers consume about 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel per hour, which in turn produces 22 pounds of CO2 per gallon of fuel. When a tanker delivers oil to the U.S. from these countries, it creates 60,000 lbs. of CO2 per hour. That’s almost 30 million lbs. of CO2 per trip, and this is supposed to be more eco-friendly than drilling our own oil and buying via pipeline from Canada?

The hypocrisy from U.S. leaders is pathetic.

Giancarlo Ioannucci

Galloway Township

Sen. Durr proposals for gun bills scary

It seems New Jersey’s newly elected Sen. Ed Durr intends to respond to the latest gun tragedy by introducing a series of gun bills, from relaxing restrictions on automatic weapons to starting gun clubs in high schools. Is he kidding me? Gun clubs in high schools? Durr said “there’s a slim chance in hell of them passing.” Well, thank God for that, that we have eminently more common sense people representing us in Trenton.

A recent article mentioned that “mass shooting fatalities are the fastest-growing category of gun deaths, and mass shootings often involve firearms with large-capacity magazines,” and Durr starts his term by relaxing restrictions and wanting to start high school gun clubs? He was always considered a fringe candidate, but now that New Jerseyans have voted him in over long-time Sen. Steve Sweeney, his ideas are downright scary and constituents should be mindful of his agenda, which represents only a narrow base of his electorate.

Chick DeCicco

Hammonton