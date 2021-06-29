Voice of the People, June 29, 2021

Parking policy leads to vandalism in Sea Isle

A few years ago Sea Isle City decided to disallow “caution yellow” paint on areas in front of houses which were too small for “normal” cars to park. In conversations with the police chief, it was clear to me that for vehicles parking there and partly blocking a driveway, the homeowner should call police to have the car ticketed and possibly towed. No consideration was given for possible retaliation from the car owner.

In 2019 we had a vehicle that blocked over 4 feet of our drive. The vehicle was ticketed, not towed, and the following weekend two of our cars were vandalized.

This was explained to the Sea Isle City police. The reaction was that if a space is big enough for a motorcycle, it is a legal parking space.

In this day and age, most folks coming to the shore are in SUVs and trucks, neither of which can fit into the space in front of our house.

Also, they will not allow signs to be put up asking parkers to not block driveways.

These are non-sustainable dictates from Sea Isle City.

Felix Houvig

Sea Isle City