 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Voice of the People, June 28, 2022

  • 0

Gas price gouging

As a consumer I totally understand supply and demand and how prices increase with the increase in demand and lack of supply. What I don’t understand is where is there a low supply of gas? You can get it on any corner, so it’s not a supply issue.

As far as demand, we have electric vehicles, hybrids and more people working from home and not commuting than ever before, so shouldn’t the demand be lower? It’s obvious a big price gouging is happening to us all.

Albert Casalnova

Galloway Township

Biden formula failure

Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s recent comments regarding the shortage of baby formula hit the nail on the head again: “President Biden and his administration need to stop leading from behind and start actually working for the American people.”

If Biden could have figured out a way that babies could vote for Democrats, there wouldn’t have been a shortage. Maybe Biden’s son could have worked out another deal with China.

People are also reading…

Michael Smith

Vineland

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News