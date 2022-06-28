Voice of the People, June 28, 2022

Gas price gouging

As a consumer I totally understand supply and demand and how prices increase with the increase in demand and lack of supply. What I don’t understand is where is there a low supply of gas? You can get it on any corner, so it’s not a supply issue.

As far as demand, we have electric vehicles, hybrids and more people working from home and not commuting than ever before, so shouldn’t the demand be lower? It’s obvious a big price gouging is happening to us all.

Albert Casalnova

Galloway Township

Biden formula failure

Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s recent comments regarding the shortage of baby formula hit the nail on the head again: “President Biden and his administration need to stop leading from behind and start actually working for the American people.”

If Biden could have figured out a way that babies could vote for Democrats, there wouldn’t have been a shortage. Maybe Biden’s son could have worked out another deal with China.

Michael Smith

Vineland