Voice of the People, June 28, 2021

Help kids with epilepsy

I’m looking forward to a great first time event in Sea Isle City on July 21 for children with epilepsy called Seize the Wave. This event will allow children with epilepsy to surf. Seizure-safe schools have been created in New Jersey under Paul’s Law in 2020. We should support children in New Jersey living with epilepsy.

Colleen Quinn

Maple Shade

Reject Trump, back Biden

I don’t believe that Donald Trump ever wanted to be president. I believe that it was a game to him, a popularity contest, a PR stunt. I think he was as surprised as anyone when he won. I believe this made him the most unprepared president-elect in history. He showed hubris in not wanting to be briefed by outgoing President Obama or his team.