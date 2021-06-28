Voice of the People, June 28, 2021

Help kids with epilepsy
I’m looking forward to a great first time event in Sea Isle City on July 21 for children with epilepsy called Seize the Wave. This event will allow children with epilepsy to surf. Seizure-safe schools have been created in New Jersey under Paul’s Law in 2020. We should support children in New Jersey living with epilepsy.
Colleen Quinn
Maple Shade
Reject Trump, back Biden
I don’t believe that Donald Trump ever wanted to be president. I believe that it was a game to him, a popularity contest, a PR stunt. I think he was as surprised as anyone when he won. I believe this made him the most unprepared president-elect in history. He showed hubris in not wanting to be briefed by outgoing President Obama or his team.
I believe that Trump doesn’t care about the American people. I think his inaugural address was divisive, as were his tweet storms and too seldom reaching across the aisle. I see Trump as always playing the victim or bully depending on the situation, as the only United States president ever to hold rallies for egotistical reasons. Trump’s major efforts included trying to undo the Affordable Care Act, immigration policies, the nuclear agreement with Iran and major efforts to address climate change. He stoked the attack on the Capitol when was unable to get elected.
When COVID-19 hit, it was a critical time in the country for true, selfless leadership. Trump’s briefings were grandstanding performances.
Yes, Donald Trump received over 70 million; however, President Biden received over 80 million. In his proclamation that he had won by the time the polls closed, Trump refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of many mail-in ballots that had not yet been counted (typical in most recent elections). Instead of moving on graciously for the good of the country, as Al Gore did in 2000, he urged his base to think that his loss wasn’t genuince. He has divided and continues to divide the nation, perhaps irreparably.
The Republican majority’s support of him is beyond my comprehension. All Americans should come together to solve problems that demand Congress’s attention. Republicans should the aid their country by tearing down the actions of themselves and Trump that I consider deceitful.
Harriet Diamond
Atlantic City