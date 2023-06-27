Backs Atlantic Democrats

for state Legislature

Election season is upon us again and if the past is any indication, turnout will be low, most voters thinking it’s an off-year election and not important. They couldn’t be more wrong. All of New Jersey state Senate and Assembly seats are on the ballot and the voters of Atlantic County need to pay attention.

For those who assume New Jersey is a blue state and pro-choice, there are at least 10 pending bills that would either put severe restrictions on abortion or outlaw it altogether. Do people care about climate change and bringing jobs to the area? Well, I believe those legislators that are blaming the wind turbines for killing the whales don’t really care about the whales, they just care about their political support.

People who are happy that we live in a state with some of the strictest gun laws should watch out. There are bills that would decrease waiting periods and increasing the capacity of gun magazines that can be purchased.

Elections have consequences and this election the people in Atlantic County that care about the above issues need to vote and vote for the legislative candidates that will ensure the rights that we currently have -- Carmona, Fitzpatrick and Harrell.

Maureen Leidy

Egg Harbor Township