Voice of the People, June 27, 2022

Make men responsible for kids they father

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, many states will outlaw abortion. Many of the anti-abortion folks believe life starts at conception. I think it’s time we for a federal law, the Paternal Responsibility Act, which would mandate that a father of a child is responsible for half the cost it takes to raise his child. In the case of rape or incest, which some states do not make an exception for abortion, that father would be responsible for 100% of the child rearing costs.

If the father cannot or will not pay, then he should go to jail and the state or feds should be responsible for those costs. See how quickly the father comes up with the money after spending time in jail. Paternity can be proven via DNA testing, which we need to reclassify as not an illegal search nor seizure nor an invasion of privacy.

If we had a law like this and it’s going to cost men money, just watch how quickly the stance on abortion changes. Let’s make people responsible for their actions.

Richard Juzwiak

Ocean City