Voice of the People, June 27, 2021

Thumbprint would make registration, voting secure
I don’t know why there is so much of a problem with voter identification. Surely everybody knows there is a simple solution to the problem.
Put an inch square box next to the signature line in voting books for a thumb print. If it doesn’t match one made during voter registration, the vote does not count. If the print shows on more than one vote, neither one counts.
It seems pretty simple. If people don’t want to give a finger print, maybe they shouldn’t be voting anyway. There could be provisions for the disabled and amputees, such as a photo ID.
Gary Shoff Egg Harbor Township
Capital riot should get 9/11 style commission
On May 28 a majority of the Republican senators voted against a Democratic proposal for an independent commission that would be bipartisan to look into the insurrection of Jan. 6. Only six Republicans voted in favor of a commission to go forward.
For the tragic events of 9/11, there was an independent bipartisan commission made up of formers senators, representatives and governors that gave a full account and offered recommendations. Why not the same for the tragic events of Jan. 6?
The participants in the mob were not foreign enemies but American citizens. The Capitol building was trashed. People were grievously injured. I saw the attack on television and was horrified. I believe the nation’s democracy was in jeopardy.
The riot needs to be studied by an independent bipartisan commission with a full account and recommendations afterwards. I am appalled that the Republicans have chosen not to support this commission.
I want to know more about the circumstances and what can be done to prevent it from happening again. If not, history will repeat itself.
Eleanor Macrie Hammonton
Foster children, parents deserve everyone’s prayers
When someone opens their home to a child who needs a safe place to live, many times very well-intentioned people will tell the child they are so lucky to be in their new family. People trying to be supportive will compliment and tell the parent how great it is what they are doing.
But here’s the thing, children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. And unfortunately, there is really nothing lucky about the child’s life — which was likely filled with chaos or neglect or possibly even violence. There’s nothing lucky about a child having to leave a mom or dad, no matter how tough the situation, to live with strangers, no matter how loving the new family is.
So if people meet a child who has been placed in a loving foster home, and they are Christians who believe in the saving power and grace of the unconditional love of Jesus, they should simply tell the child and the foster parents that they will pray for them because the Lord knows the plans he has for everyone. Plans to prosper and not to harm, plans to give us a hope and future. If they want to help a child, they should contact the N.J. Department of Children and Family and become a licensed resource parent.
Karyn White Northfield