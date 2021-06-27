Voice of the People, June 27, 2021

The participants in the mob were not foreign enemies but American citizens. The Capitol building was trashed. People were grievously injured. I saw the attack on television and was horrified. I believe the nation’s democracy was in jeopardy.

The riot needs to be studied by an independent bipartisan commission with a full account and recommendations afterwards. I am appalled that the Republicans have chosen not to support this commission.

I want to know more about the circumstances and what can be done to prevent it from happening again. If not, history will repeat itself.

Eleanor Macrie Hammonton

Foster children, parents deserve everyone’s prayers

When someone opens their home to a child who needs a safe place to live, many times very well-intentioned people will tell the child they are so lucky to be in their new family. People trying to be supportive will compliment and tell the parent how great it is what they are doing.