Voice of the People, June 26, 2022

Working class needs gas, food price help

Since gas and diesel prices are so high, one of the things that should be done is to hire people who time traffic lights with common sense and some intelligence.

By timing lights first all green and then all red, this would save drivers a lot of money and less wear and tear on our automobiles. We are not ready for a fossil free economy. Politicians aren’t addressing what we need now — more gas and diesel. Our politicians don’t listen to us. The economy is headed for a recession or even a depression, and politicians are more worried about abortion rights, and who cares about the economy.

The Democrats are always accusing Republicans of being for the wealthy, but actually it’s Joe Biden and his career political friends who are denying working class people the ability to afford cars and SUVs, since electric vehicles are more expensive than most of us can afford, and the tax credits are a joke. It’s the Democrats who are doing nothing while food prices are the highest in years as well.

David Barsky

Atlantic City

Climate change brings apocalypse for humans

Existential insanity holds sway over humanity, from Lake Meade to the Siberian tundra, Antarctica to the Arctic, unfazed by unnatural phenomena from bee extinctions to unprecedented migrations, raging storms to eroding coastlines, devastating wildfires to dwindling harvests, ignoring a catastrophic climate crisis accompanied by the Grim Reaper, dooming the crown jewel of Mother Earth while she inscribes its living will.

“Do not resuscitate my experiment with intelligence run amuck, deserving not a second chance to thrive within my abused land, sea, and sky, a tiny speck in an infinite cosmos, morphing to a graveyard for humans to die!” I imagine Mother Earth saying.

Are we so subsumed by hubris, willing succeeding generations to roll the dice, likely coming up snake eyes, a well-connected wealthy few escaping into the final frontier on a temporary technologically wondrous transport, blindly searching for another biosphere friendly planet that will have them?

If our so-called intelligent species does not soon heed its abused planet’s warnings, confronting the climate crisis with serious solutions, the careless stewardship of our one true home in the cosmos will come home to roost several generations from now, vengefully venting its wrath on all those left behind, waving goodbye to those few with the daunting task of saving a species without the foresight to harness our energy from the sun above, not the ground below.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township