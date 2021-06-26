Voice of the People, June 26, 2021

MVC closings a burden to Cape senior citizens

Regarding the recent story, “Lawmakers push for full services at all MVC offices”:

My first response was about how wonderful Cape May County responded to the vaccine crisis. I laughed so hard tears ran down my face, and then I got mad. The article said, “Cape May County has had one of the strongest vaccination programs in New Jersey and the CDC reports that 64% of the county’s adult population is fully vaccinated.”

I am 71 years old and my husband is 76 and we had to travel to Atlantic City to get vaccinated. We drove some neighbors who are older than us to Atlantic City. They were terrified of getting COVID.

MVC spokesman William Connolly stated that splitting up services at the MVC has proven more efficient and resulted in less of a wait for customers. Who would rather get in their car and drive to Runnemede (85 miles) than drive to the North Cape May MVC? If I had to wait one hour there, it would be preferred over a 4 hour round trip. We’re talking gas and time.

I live in North Cape May and am five minutes from the MVC office there. Connolly should get his head out of the sand. There are a ton of seniors in this area who cannot make those long trips to either get vaccinated or get their cars registered.